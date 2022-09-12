Fans of fiction can start preparing for the ultimate pop culture and gaming festival as English actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who stars in the latest season of Stranger Things, will be visiting South Africa later this month.

Comic Con Africa 2022, taking place between 22nd and 25th September at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, has confirmed the appearance of the celebrity.

Bower has become a major attraction of the event due to his role as the villain, Vecna, in Stranger Things 4.

This year’s Comic Con comes with a thrilling line-up after a two-year hiatus.

The festival’s Marketing Manager, Clair Wright says other international celebrities are due to attend.

“As the show is almost upon us, we are so excited to announce our latest international guests who will sign autographs and take photo ops with fans. We have Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Venca in Netflix’s Stranger Things. The fabulous Tati Gabrielle from the chilling adventures of Sabrina and Ross Butler from 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale, all in attendance from 23-25 September. For all four days we have Selwyn Ward, the red Power Ranger from Power Rangers Turbo. That is in addition to 20 top local and international comic artists, illustrators and writers to name just a few,” says Wright.