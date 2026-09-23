International Criminal Court convicts Central African militia leader

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday convicted a ​former Seleka militia leader from the Central African Republic ​of crimes against humanity including torture.

Prosecutors accused Mahamat Said Abdel ⁠Kani of running a prison where suspected supporters of ​then President Francois Bozize were beaten and tortured. He denied all charges.

He was found guilty on four ​counts of crimes against humanity including persecution and torture. The judges dismissed several ‌war ⁠crimes charges, finding that at the time the alleged crimes were committed the armed conflict had already ended.

Said, dressed in jeans and a blue sweatshirt, gave no reaction as the verdict ​was read out.

A ​separate hearing ⁠will determine his sentence.

The predominantly Muslim rebels known as Seleka, or “alliance” in the Sango language, seized ​power in 2013 as part of the Central ​African Republic’s ⁠long-running civil war, ousting Bozize. Their rule gave rise to opposing “anti-Balaka” Christian-dominated militias.

The ICC has been investigating the violence in the ⁠Central ​African Republic since 2014. It has convicted ​two “anti-Balaka” leaders, but Said is the first Seleka member to be convicted.