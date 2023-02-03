Residents of the Schweizer Reneke-based Mamusa Local Municipality in the North West say they continue to suffer due to internal party squabbles in the council.

Five African National Congress (ANC) councillors face disciplinary hearings for allegedly bringing the party into disrepute.

The councillors allegedly voted with the opposition to elect an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor as the Speaker of the council following the 2021 local government elections.

“It wouldn’t be like this if the municipality had listened to us. But the municipality doesn’t care about us and it is nowhere to be seen,” says a resident.

“They say we have a municipality but nothing changes. This is our second year like this with all of us reporting but getting no help,” another resident says.

“All we want to see is tractors sucking up this waste that’s blocked the pipes,” another resident adds.

ANC’s Provincial Secretary Willie Diremelo says steps have been taken to discipline those who went against party rules.

“The matter is still before DC. So, we will not be able to comment further because the matter is sub-judice. But that issue should affect issues of service delivery. Those councillors are still members of council. We are expecting service delivery, not to be affected by the issues of DC. Service delivery should not be affected at all.”

Situation tense in the Mamusa Local Municipality in North West 24 May 2022: