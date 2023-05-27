Internal battles of the African National Congress (ANC) in North West are expected to headline the visit by the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, in in the Ngaka Modiri Molema Region in Mahikeng, North West.

Ramaphosa will be leading a visit by the National Working Committee (NWC) to Mahikeng. Other members of the NWC will be in the three other regions of the province.

Spokesperson for the ANC in North West, Tumelo Maruping says the NWC is also assessing the state of service delivery in the province.

“The purpose of this session is that the NEC has taken a decision last year that they’re going to interact with the regions in provinces since the National Executive Committee was elected in December. So this is just their interaction with provinces. they are visiting regions to assess the state of branches to asses the state of functionality of provincial executive committees, to also assess the state of service delivery in the province.”

Court challenge

Recently, a group of party members took the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) to court, challenging its legitimacy.

There is still a group of over 100 people who say they were removed from the councillor list before the 2021 local government elections, and replaced by names of people who were unprocedurally added to the lists.

The North West High Court in Mahikeng dismissed the case brought by disgruntled members ANC regarding partly lists.

The group went to court in October last year requesting the court to nullify the 9th ANC provincial conference which was held in Rustenburg in August last year.

While the ANC has since welcomed the judgment, the party members say they will challenge the court ruling.

VIDEO | Disgruntled ANC members in North West take the 9th conference matter to court: