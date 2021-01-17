Interim report on racial prejudice allegations against Medical Aid schemes to be released

The Section 59 investigation followed a complaint made by members of the National Health Care Professionals Association in May 2019.

An interim report of an investigation into allegations that medical aid schemes were withholding payments to some health professionals based on their race and ethnicity is expected to be released later today.

The Section 59 Investigation Panel will release the report during a virtual media briefing.

An independent panel consisting of Advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, Adilla Hassim, and Kerry Williams led the Section 59 Investigation and will make recommendations that may require legal or policy interventions, amendments to legislation and regulations.

The panel held public hearings from July 2019 to January 2020.

The Section 59 investigation followed a complaint made by members of the National Health Care Professionals Association in May 2019.

They alleged that medical schemes and administrators were using section 59 of the Medical Schemes Act (131 of 1998), to withhold payments to medical practitioners once they had rendered healthcare services.

And that they were being discriminated against in that the payments were being withheld based on race and ethnicity.

Medical aids respond to racism allegations: