The interim mayor of Lephalale municipality in Limpopo, Alpheus Thulare has finally resigned. Thulare was reluctant to resign after the African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Executive Committee took a decision that he should step down to make way for councillor Aaron Mokgehle.

He also lost an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria which sought to stop the ANC from removing him. He had been appointed as a mayor on an interim basis while the party was dealing with the candidate list dispute during the previous local government elections.

Thulare says he has tendered his resignation today to allow party processes to unfold.

“I therefore have to relinquish or be redeployed so that the relevant person can be redeployed in short. That is why this morning I saw it fit that I should resigned,” says Thulare.