The African National Congress has welcomed the recent developments in the City of Johannesburg that saw the ousting of Dr Mpho Phalatse as Mayor and the subsequent voting in of Dada Morero.

This comes after the City convened a special sitting that tabled a motion of no confidence in Phalatse that saw a total of 139 votes pass the motion.

An urgent application to interdict the sitting was struck off the roll in the Gauteng High Court.

Speaking at Luthuli House after the revelations, ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe says that the party welcomed the developments, adding that the DA did not win the power to govern in the City.

Mabe says “We knew, I mean look, if you think of it the ANC is the only party that has never gone to court to stop any of these ‘wannabes’ from governing. We have never done that. We have never done that. We lose Nelson Mandela Bay, the secretary of Nelson Mandela Bay is then found welcoming the outcomes of what would have happened in that metro. That is the ANC. We allowed the DA to occupy the seat of government here in the city, but we kept on reminding them, we whispered to them that don’t forget you did not win the power to govern. You are governing by permission.”

New Johannesburg Mayor, Dada Morero, has committed the ANC to promote the interests of the communities which it serves, starting with the energy crisis crippling South Africa’s economic powerhouse.

Morero, who replaced Phalatse, wants to implement an energy mix strategy that will deal with rolling blackouts. At the same time, ActionSA has hit out at the DA, accusing it of treating other coalition parties with arrogance.