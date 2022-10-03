ActionSA caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg Council, Funzi Ngobeni has praised former mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse’s leadership skills.
He has, however, admitted that Phalatse found it difficult to carry her responsibilities because of what he calls “interference” by Democratic Alliance national leaders who had vested interests in the city.
Ngobeni says he hopes that some of the projects that were initiated under the coalition will be implemented, as the approved budget catered for them.
The party briefed the media in Johannesburg following the ousting of Dr Phalatse.
“We were making progress in terms of getting service delivery around this coordination working. And I think it’s at this moment for us as ActionSA that we salute her and thank her for the corporation that she has made. We know it was not easy, in her party, people were opposing her for working with us.”
Former Mayor Mpho Phalatse pleaded with the DA’s National Leadership at the 11th hour to allow them to support an IFP Speaker, when it became clear that the PA would not support DA Speaker Alex Christians.
The DA’s Leadership refused, which handed the govt to the ANC coalition.
