Cross-border trade and investment opportunities on the African continent are expected to come under the spotlight at the 2023 African Continental Free Trade Area Business Forum in Cape Town.

The 3-day event, which starts on Sunday, will bring together different African role players in the financing space, private sector, heads of state and diplomats.

The Business Forum will provide a platform for public-private engagements in a bid to unlock trade and investment opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

