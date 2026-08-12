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Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu returns to court for pre-sentencing

Former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu in the dock during a court appearance.
  • Former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu in the dock during a court appearance.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
SABC News

Convicted murderer Rosemary Ndlovu is expected back in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for pre-sentencing.

Ndlovu was found guilty of inciting a plot to murder her co-accused Nomsa Mudau’s then-husband.

The court found that she connected Mudau with hitmen, while Mudau allegedly asked the men to kill her husband.

Ndlovu is currently serving six concurrent life sentences plus 125 years after she was convicted in 2021 for murdering six family members for insurance payouts.

The state says Ndlovu connected Mudau with hitmen to arrange her husband’s murder.

Mudau allegedly told the hitmen that her husband was abusive and unfaithful.

The plot was exposed after the hitmen reported it to the intended victim, Justice Mudau.

 

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