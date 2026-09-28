Inquiry launched after fire at Evaton Police Station in Gauteng

Gauteng police say they have registered an inquiry after a fire broke out at Evaton Police Station.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says it is not clear at this stage what caused the fire and investigations are continuing.

“An inquiry has been registered following a fire that broke out in a block of offices at Evaton Police Station. The block of offices affected include the boardroom and two offices. No injuries were reported and no loss of important documents was recorded. The Vanderbijlpark Municipal Fire Department will investigate the cause of the fire.”