Inquiry begins into conduct of Kwaggafontein Chief Magistrate

The Magistrates’ Commission is expected to begin hearing evidence at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning into a complaint lodged by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) against former Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni.

The inquiry arises from the case involving taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and others, in which Senior State Prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba was held in contempt of court after failing to appear.

Ntaba is expected to be among the key witnesses as the commission determines whether Tonjeni acted lawfully.

NPA Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the agency is satisfied that the complaint is now being dealt with through the commission’s inquiry.

Kganyago says, “We were worried about the conduct of the magistrate and we reported the magistrate to the Magistrates commission, and now they are taking the matter forward where they are doing an enquiry.”

He says, “In this enquiry they are going to ask all the role players including the Mr Ntaba himself to come and give his story so that they can know how to take this matter forward. From the NPA we are happy that the matter is taking its course and that something will be done about it.”

VIDEO | Ntaba to testify at Magistrates Commission:



-Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila.