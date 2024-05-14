Inquest into death of Chief Albert Luthuli re-opened

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minister of Justice Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has re-opened inquests into the deaths of anti-apartheid activists, Chief Albert Luthuli and Griffiths Mxenge as well as civic leader Booi Mantyi.

This follows recommendations from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Luthuli passed away on 21 July 1967 with an official report stating that he was hit by a train. However, an inquest held in September 1967 did not consider a mathematical and scientific report which revealed that, that was highly unlikely.

Mxenge lost his life on 20 November 1981, under mysterious circumstances. New evidence of critical information was not presented to the TRC.

Mantyi was killed in an alleged altercation with members of the South African Police Force in June of 1985.

A new investigation has identified an eyewitness who has not previously testified on the matter.