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Inquest into Anele Tembe’s death set to resume in Cape Town court

  • File: Anele Tembe
  • Image Credits :
  • @mosheyagami Tembe supplied
Vanessa Poonah

The inquest into the death of Anele Tembe, the fiancée of the late rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes is expected start on Monday in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

The matter was postponed three months ago.

Tembe fell from the tenth floor of a hotel in Cape Town while she was with AKA in April 2021.

Proceedings in April were to confirm the readiness of all the parties involved in the pre-trial.

At the time of Tembe’s demise, details surrounding her death were unclear. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that six witnesses are expected to testify in the set days.

Spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the findings of the inquest will determine a way forward on how the matter will be moved forward.

Ntabazalila says the findings of the inquest may be referred to the NPA for a decision.

Anele Tembe inquest set to begin in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court:

Related video| Anele Tembe’s father, Moses, speaks to the SABC News:

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