Innibos Arts Festival economic boom for Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism (KLCBT) says the Innibos National Arts Festival is a much-needed economic boost for the Mpumalanga province.

The festival aims to showcase a rich variety of art, theater, and music, with over 200 artists expected to perform at the festival.

KLCBT Chief Operating Officer Linda Grimbeek says hotels and guest houses in and around Mbombela are fully booked.

”It usually brings about eighty to ninety million a year into the local economy of Nelspruit and surrounding areas. Everything is fully booked and that gives us an indication that we are back to where we were, and if anyone still needs accommodation, we somehow scratch it out somewhere. We are very excited to have people out here and we can almost feel the excitement in the air.”

Meanwhile, revelers are delighted to be part of the arts festival.

”This is my third time in Innibos and I am so excited because I have got my granddaughter with me. We gonna start walking in the first row and see what is in here and have lots of drinks and eat.”

The annual Innibos Festival kicks off today in Mpumalanga: