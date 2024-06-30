Innibos Arts Festival concludes with electrifying performances

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Innibos National Arts Festival in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has been concluded. The annual arts festival came to a halt with an electrifying performance with renowned artists, gracing the main stage.

More than 70 000 domestic and international tourists flocked to one of the biggest festivals in the country.

It was an impressive journey spanning just more than two decades. The festival aims to unite people through music, arts, theatre and food.

Young and old revelers enjoyed themselves, whilst children were spoilt with different games. According to Innibos Media and Marketing Manager, Sandra Jacobs the festival has exceeded expectations.

“We are very happy with the turnout this year, I think we are back to our pre-COVID figures of 2019. The festival is currently 20 years old but this is the 17th annual festival because we could not attend during COVID. So I am very pleased to say that the people are back.”

The festival attendees had a great time. “It’s my first time at Innibos and I am definitely coming back next year,” says one attendee.

Another adds, “It’s my second time here and I am enjoying the games, it’s a fun place to be at.” “I really enjoyed being at the Innibos. This is my third time in a row to be here. I’m so excited.”

The festival contributes immensely to the province’s GDP and this year won’t be different.

The 50th edition of the National Arts Festival comes to an end this weekend in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.The 10 days festival was a showcase of beautiful array of artisistic display from theatre, dance, poetry and the much loved village green. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/lijjtLlbQZ — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) June 29, 2024



50th Edition | National Arts Festival wraps up: