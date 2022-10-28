A 24-year-old inmate at Brandvlei Maximim Correctional Centre near Worcester in the Boland, who scored seven distinctions during his exam last year has shared words of encouragement to this year’s matric class, to believe in themselves. This comes as the matric class of 2022 is due to sit for their National Senior Certificate examination on the 31st of October.

Khanyile Faba is serving a 10-year sentence for murder but says he’s planning for a better future when he leaves prison. A total of 264 inmates are expected to sit for this year’s matric examination in the country.

Faba from Makhanda says he realises the stigma attached to being a prisoner. He understands that he might be shunned by society for what he says was a mistake.

At 19-years-old he had hacked his grandmother to death with an axe. And for that, he is serving a 10-year prison term. But says he regrets and wants to be a better person who can contribute to society. The proof is his admirable matric results last year, seven distinctions, and an average score of about 90% for all the subjects.

“It’s never too late. Everything you believe and everything you want is in your mind. Just tell yourself that I can do it despite challenges and people who discourage you. You must believe that God has a plan for you.”

He’s currently enrolled in electrical engineering within the correctional facility programme. Faba is appealing to institutions or a good samaritans for assistance to further his studies.

Education plays a role in rehabilitation

The Department of Correctional Services says with the support provided especially to younger offenders, they soon realise their potential. Spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, says studies have shown that education plays a role in rehabilitation, and boosts self-esteem in order to upskill.

“Someone with such potential deserves a second chance and if such a person could be supported, surely that changes the situation around. Even the family he offended, maybe may start to look at him in a different way to say maybe he does deserve forgiveness. Let’s support him and see where life takes him.”

Nxumalo is appealing for support for offenders like Faba who show enthusiasm to change for the better. He says correctional centres throughout the country have produced chartered accountants and engineers through their upskilling programs.

Matric class of 2022 begins exams on Monday: