Inkosi Yamagcokama to be laid to rest on Saturday

Award-winning Maskandi artist Scebi Dlamini, popularly known as Inkosi Yamagcokama, is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday at his home in uMsinga.

Dlamini was killed in a car crash in Richards Bay, alongside his crew member Gumu Mchunu, on Sunday morning. Two other people were injured and taken to hospital.

Maskandi musician and friend Khuzani Mpungose has also expressed his condolences to the Dlamini family.

Mpungose says Dlamini’s death is not only a loss to the maskandi genre but to the wider music industry.

He says Dlamini was regularly invited to perform at different events because of his talent and was among the artists they relied on to showcase maskandi on international stages.

“We are sending our condolences to the family. They are not alone. We are also feeling the loss. I am one of the people who went to the scene of the accident and saw for myself that indeed Scebi and his crew member had passed on.”