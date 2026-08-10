Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Inkosi Yamagcokama to be laid to rest on Saturday

  • The late maskandi artist, Scebi Dlamini.
  • Image Credits :
  • Inkosi Yamagcokama SA (Facebook)
Celumusa Zulu

Award-winning Maskandi artist Scebi Dlamini, popularly known as Inkosi Yamagcokama, is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday at his home in uMsinga.

Dlamini was killed in a car crash in Richards Bay, alongside his crew member Gumu Mchunu, on Sunday morning. Two other people were injured and taken to hospital.

Maskandi musician and friend Khuzani Mpungose has also expressed his condolences to the Dlamini family.

Mpungose says Dlamini’s death is not only a loss to the maskandi genre but to the wider music industry.

He says Dlamini was regularly invited to perform at different events because of his talent and was among the artists they relied on to showcase maskandi on international stages.

“We are sending our condolences to the family. They are not alone. We are also feeling the loss. I am one of the people who went to the scene of the accident and saw for myself that indeed Scebi and his crew member had passed on.”

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News