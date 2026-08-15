Inkosi Yamagcokama to be laid to rest at his homestead in Umsinga

The Maskandi musician Scebi Dlamini, popularly known by his stage name Inkosi Yamagcokama, is expected to be laid to rest at his homestead in Umsinga, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands Saturday.

Dlamini died in a horrific car accident on Sunday in Richards Bay on the province’s north coast, alongside one of his colleague’s Sipho ‘Gupta’ Mchunu who was laid to rest Friday.

Dlamini was hailed as one of a generation of Maskandi artists who used music to touch people’s lives while helping to modernise and transform the genre to appeal to younger audiences.

Various maskandi artists and musicians from different genres are expected to attend the funeral.

Hailing from the deep rural area of Umsinga, Dlamini helped put the area on the map and served as an inspiration to many young people in rural communities.

Various taxi associations are expected to provide transport, while emergency services will be stationed at the venue to respond to any incidents.

Several dignitaries from local, provincial and national government are also expected to attend the funeral.

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