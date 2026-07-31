Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Injured Springbok stars back for international tests

  • Springboks' Captain Siya Kolisi in action
  • Image Credits :
  • Boks X
Anton Snyman

Some of the Springbok stalwarts who missed the recent Nations Championship test matches due to injury will make a welcome return to international rugby next weekend.

Captain Siya Kolisi, locks Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth, as well as flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have been included in coach Rassie Erasmus’s traveling squad for next Saturday’s one-off Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Erasmus named a 26-man squad for the tour that will travel to South America in two groups on Saturday.

Other players who had a heavy workload at the start of the season will reassemble at the team’s training base in Johannesburg on Sunday to begin with preparations for next month’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

They include Cheslin Kolbe, Damian Willemse, and Ruan Nortje.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News