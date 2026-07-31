Injured Springbok stars back for international tests

Some of the Springbok stalwarts who missed the recent Nations Championship test matches due to injury will make a welcome return to international rugby next weekend.

Captain Siya Kolisi, locks Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth, as well as flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have been included in coach Rassie Erasmus’s traveling squad for next Saturday’s one-off Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Erasmus named a 26-man squad for the tour that will travel to South America in two groups on Saturday.

Other players who had a heavy workload at the start of the season will reassemble at the team’s training base in Johannesburg on Sunday to begin with preparations for next month’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

They include Cheslin Kolbe, Damian Willemse, and Ruan Nortje.