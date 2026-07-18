‘Initiation schools that refused doctors access must be investigated’

Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA) is calling for a police investigation into allegations that some initiation school principals instructed staff to deny doctors access to initiates.

The organisation says if the claims are true, those responsible must face the full might of the law.

The call comes as South Africa continues to grapple with a deadly winter initiation season.

More than 40 initiates have died across the country this year, while dozens more have been hospitalised or rescued from illegal initiation schools.

Authorities have also shut down a number of illegal schools as the government intensifies efforts to prevent further deaths.

CONTRALESA President Kgoshi Mokoena says no custom or tradition should stand in the way of life-saving medical treatment.

“There are allegations that there is someone who gave instructions to some of the principals of the initiation schools not to allow doctors into the initiation schools. We are in this mess because of that message. We just hope police will investigate these allegations and if it is true, the law must take its course. We can’t lose so many innocent kids because of someone who wants to satisfy their ego,” says Mokoena.

Initiation deaths spark concern during the 2026 winter season:

