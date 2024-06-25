Initiate dies in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some people have expressed shock at the death of an initiate at Ga-Wale village outside Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Phenyo Rampedi died after a short illness on Sunday.

A local who chose to remain anonymous has expressed concern and sadness following the death of the initiate.

“We are very sad with what happened, he was a young boy who had a bright future ahead of him this is very sad, we feel very sorry for the parents, may his soul rest in peace”

Limpopo Initiation Committee representative, Kgosi Boleu Rammupudu, says preliminary reports indicate that the initiate died at home and not at the initiation school.

Rammupudu says this is the only death reported.

“What I can say is that the parents took the child home from the initiation school on Saturday morning saying the initiation school cannot help the child because the nature of the illness was more ancestral and only they can help him. What surprised us is that they took him home, when we know that an initiate cannot go home maybe they could’ve taken him to hospital. So, what is sad is that the child died on Sunday morning at home, condolences to his family.”