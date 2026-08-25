Infrastructure SA to tackle failing municipal projects: Zikalala

Deputy Minister of Public Works Sihle Zikalala says Infrastructure South Africa organisation seeks to address the collapsing of infrastructure projects on a municipal level.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium, Zikalala says South Africans should work together to expedite the implementation of all infrastructure projects.

WATCH | Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala says government is partnering with the private sector to drive development, and urges citizens to pay for services to help ensure infrastructure is maintained. pic.twitter.com/N9253M0g4t — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 25, 2026

He says the focus was on national infrastructure projects, but now Infrastructure South Africa is looking into the technical shortages at the municipal level impacting projects and maintenance.

“We also have to build the capacity in local municipalities. Our municipalities face a challenge where the technical capacity has been eroded and that has created a serious problem of technical skills that have people leaving the municipalities. This is because of the decay that we see in the administrative system. So working through infrastructure South Africa, we are building technical capacity of our municipalities.”

VIDEO | Sihle Zikalala on 5th SIDSSA