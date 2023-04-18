Deputy President Paul Mashatile says infrastructure in Africa needs to be addressed.

Mashatile was giving the closing remarks at the African Continental Free Trade Area Business Forum (AfCFTA) held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Deputy President @PMashatile during a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of @AfCFTA H.E Mr Wamkele Mene prior to the closing ceremony of the AfCFTA Business Forum. pic.twitter.com/vaNC7IGUlc — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 18, 2023

He says addressing infrastructure issues will assist access to the market.

“There exists continental-wide consensus on the need for Africa to reduce structural and regulatory barriers to market entry and to invest in the necessary infrastructure to facilitate Intra-African and global trade, more so road and maritime infrastructure. The quality of much of the continent’s maritime, road and railway infrastructure are less than satisfactory. There are few road links, general poor road infrastructure maintenance and limited regional road linkages throughout the continent’s five regions.”

Mashatile says the continent is moving in the right direction towards a single African market.

The AfCFTA held its first in-person forum this year since it was established.

Mashatile says progress is being made.

“Our continent is moving in the right direction towards one African market. To date, 54 of our countries have signed the agreement. As of February 2023, 47 of the 54 signatories have deposited instruments of ratification. We are well on our way to creating the world’s largest single free trade area, with 1.3 billion people and a GDP of $3.4 trillion.”

VIDEO: Deputy President Paul Mashtile closes the African Continental Free Trade Area Forum