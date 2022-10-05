Today, the 5th of October 2022, South Africa and the world celebrate World Teachers’ Day. On World Teachers’ Day, teachers’ services and contributions to education are recognised, as is their role and importance in the development of students and society.

Teachers’ Day is also an attempt to resolve some of the issues concerning their profession to attract the brightest young minds to this profession.

Teachers are symbols of knowledge. They are among the most powerful forces in fighting for quality education and development. However, in South Africa teachers face many challenges.

Below are some of the challenges teachers are facing in South Africa: