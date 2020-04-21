Demonstrators participating in the mass protest against gender-based violence in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

The South African government has set out a plan of action to combat the scourge of gender-based violence in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa presented the plan to parliament in September 2019 and said it would take six months to put the plan into place.

Seven months later, South Africa, like the rest of the world – is reeling from the effects of a global pandemic (COVID-19) which has forced governments to impose restrictive measures on citizens. These restrictive measures have forced the South African government to impose a nationwide lockdown.

In a country with high numbers of domestic violence and femicide, cases on gender-based violence are taking a centre stage during this lockdown.

We take a look at the President’s five-point plan to reduce GBV released in September 2019: