INFOGRAPHIC | Unemployment rate down by 0.7% compared to Q2

The official unemployment rate is at 31.9%, which represents a decrease of 0.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

According to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke, most of the jobs were created in the formal sector in the third quarter, while the informal sector also created some employment.

The industries that recorded the largest employment over this period were finance, community and social services, and agriculture.

The infographic below highlights the QLFS for Q3:

QLFS (14/11/2023) by SABC Digital News