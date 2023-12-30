INFOGRAPHIC | Understanding food inflation in 2023

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In recent months, a significant global concern has been the rise of food inflation, a phenomenon that has far-reaching consequences on economies, communities, and individuals worldwide.

As the cost of food staples continues to escalate, discussions surrounding food security, supply chain disruptions and socio-economic disparities have gained prominence.

The infographic below illustrates the inflation rates of 2023 as well as price changes in basic items:

FOOD INFLATION (YEAR END) by SABC Digital News