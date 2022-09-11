INFOGRAPHIC | The Role of Monarchy in Modern Democracy

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for seven decades, unshakably committed to the rituals of her role amid epic social and economic change and family scandal.

In her reign, which began in February 1952 after her father’s death, King George VI, Elizabeth served as a constant and reassuring figure in Britain and on the world stage as she helped lead her country through a period of profound shifts in geopolitical power and national identity.

The royal family announced her death, saying the queen had died peacefully, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The announcement did not specify a cause.

Her last significant constitutional action came on Tuesday when she accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and asked his successor, Liz Truss, to form a new government.