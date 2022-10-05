Teenage pregnancy rate is high among people who are early into the adolescent stage and teenagers. It has been reported that a lot of young girls between the age of 10-19 became pregnant during the pandemic.

About 150 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 in the Free State province alone have given birth since April this year.

This is according to statistics from the provincial health department.

Just over 14 000 teens aged between 15 and 19 have given birth and there were 2 100 recorded terminations among those aged 10 and 19.

The following infographic highlights information on the terminations that occurred among adolescents and registered live births that are registered at the Department of Home Affairs.

See below for the percentage of teenage pregnancy in all nine provinces:

<br />

Teenage Pregnancy by SABC Digital News