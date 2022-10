Due to continued breakdowns of generation units, South Africa is currently experiencing Stage 3 load-shedding.

In response to five generator breakdowns overnight, Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented at 05:30am. Until further notice, load-shedding will continue,” the power utility said.

Jan Oberholzer, Eskom’s COO, stated at a conference last week that load-shedding is likely to continue for at least another 18 months.