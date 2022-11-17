Stats SA has released a sample survey of South African civil cases and debt summonses.

The survey collects data on civil cases filed, civil summonses issued, and civil judgments issued in order to provide users with information on the extent of unpaid debt in South Africa.

98% of all cases in South Africa are represented by the monthly survey of 203 magistrates’ courts. It is conducted via email, fax, and telephone. The number of civil summonses issued in each province is listed below:

Stats SA debt and insolvency data by SABC Digital News