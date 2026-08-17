INFOGRAPHIC | Several aftershocks rock Indonesia following M7.7 quake

Saturday’s M7.7 quake in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province has left at least 53 people dead as rescuers search for survivors under rubble as aftershocks continued to hit the region through the weekend.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) tracked dozens of aftershock tremors above M4.5 since Saturday, leaving residents in fear of continued tremors as they shelter in outdoor tents afraid of returning to their homes.

“I felt better last night and this morning but it’s getting worse again after this morning’s quake,” said Firmus Woge, a 64-year-old farmer, who was gasping for air told Reuters of his difficulty breathing overnight as he was being treated for his asthma in the parking lot of a damaged health centre.

WATCH | The death toll from today’s magnitude 7.7 earthquake off Indonesia’s Flores Island has risen to 47. Search and rescue efforts continue. pic.twitter.com/0Yv7ZreCOs — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 15, 2026

Residents continue to flee from an Ende village to higher ground in fear of tsunamis as several waves of 1 metre or less followed Saturday’s M7.7 quake with its epicentre originating in the Flores Sea, north of the island province.

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