INFOGRAPHIC | Seven decades of war: Israel vs Hamas

On the 7th of October 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel at its southern border. Since then more than 1 400 people in Israel and 7 000 Palestinians have been killed amid fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The war dates back to 1948 between Israel and Hamas and has been on and off for the past 75 years. The war pits Israeli demands for security in what it has long regarded as a hostile region against Palestinian aspirations for a state of their own.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 4137 Palestinians were killed, 1524 (37%) are children; more than 13 000 injured.

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, 1403 Israelis killed, 306 (22%) of whom were either police or soldiers.

Seven decades of war

