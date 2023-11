Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Infant mortality is defined as the death of a child before reaching the age of one. The infant mortality rate is calculated as the number of newborn deaths per 1 000 live births.

Evidence from the statistics from the UN shows that there is progress with regards to infant mortality rate, with the data showing that South Africa is experiencing a significant decrease.

BELOW: Infographic illustrating the significant changes in South Africa’s infant mortality rate.