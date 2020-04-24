South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced five levels that the country plans follow to gradually relax lockdown conditions that government has set in place as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country will begin the easing of its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on 1 May 2020, from level five to level four.

Level five has been described as “high virus spread, and/or low health system readiness”, where only essential services allowed to operate.

According to SA’s risk-adjustment strategy for economic activity, level four is expected to be “moderate to high virus spread, with moderate readiness”. However, some leisure and social activities will remain prohibited through all lockdown levels.

Below are restrictions that will be in place through every lockdown level in South Africa:

Level 4 of South Africa’s five lockdown phases:

VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation on COVID-19 lockdown: