President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Kenyans will now be able to enter South Africa visa-free for a period of 90 days.

The President announced the agreement during an official state visit to Kenya on Wednesday. He signed several Memorandums of Understanding and agreements with President Ruto.

“We agreed that indeed Kenyans should be able to visit South Africa without requiring them to have visas…this dispensation will commence on the 1st of January 2023 and that our officials will speed up the processes of putting it into effect,” says President Ramaphosa.

