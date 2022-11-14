An eight-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a pitbull at his home in Vista Park near Bloemfontein.
According to police reports, Olebogeng Mosime, a Grade 3 pupil at Roseview Primary School, was killed by a neighbor’s dog.
It was reported that the dog, which had been kept locked up, had escaped into the yard of a neighbor.
Olebogeng had been playing outside by himself, when the dog charged at him. It is alleged that the dog’s jaws were locked into the child’s neck and chest.
