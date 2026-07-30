INFOGRAPHIC | One year since record-breaking Russian earthquake

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded occurred off the coast of Russia one year ago.

On July 30 last year, a M8.8 megathrust earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, the second most powerful earthquake recorded since the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan. Having occurred in a remote area, there was very little damage to the sparse infrastructure in the area, where one person died indirectly, and a 21 people were reported injured.

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Almost exactly a year later on Tuesday 28 July 2026, a powerful M6.8 quake shook southern Japan, killing at least 13 people, with dozens more reported missing at time of reporting.

INFOGRAPHIC | Russia aftershocks