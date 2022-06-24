South Africans will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors. This after Health Minister Joe Phaahla gazetted a number of changes to COVID-19 regulations.

Limitations on gatherings as well as testing and vaccination requirements for visitors to South Africa are also scrapped.

These regulations were implemented as part of the national state of disaster since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, two years ago.

Below are the different levels of lockdowns we have experienced in the country:

There are also restrictions that will remain in place throughout the different lockdown alert levels.