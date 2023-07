Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has paid homage to late former minister Dr Essop Pahad, who passed away at his Johannesburg home on Thursday morning.

Lesufi was part of a number of dignitaries who visited the Pahad home ahead of his funeral on Thursday afternoon.

Lesufi says Pahad played a pivotal role in shaping the South Africa of today, despite the many challenges the country’s still facing.

Below is an infographic looking at Dr Pahad’s life: