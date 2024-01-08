INFOGRAPHIC | Legacy of World-renowned photojournalist Peter Magubane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

World-renowned photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane fought and exposed the horrors of apartheid South Africa through his photographic lens.

He documented many major events in South African history, including the Treason Trial, the Rivonia Trial, the 1956 Women’s March, the aftermath and funeral of the Sharpeville Massacre, the 1976 Student Uprising, the end of apartheid and the country’s transition to democracy.

Magubane passed away on New Year’s Day (1 January 2024), at the age of 91, after a long illness.

Magubane’s memorial service is held at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on Monday afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded the struggle icon a Special Official Provincial Funeral Category Two.

Below is an infographic that illustrates Peter Magubane’s legacy:

<br />