[INFOGRAPHIC] Journalists reported killed in Israel-Hamas war

The Israel-Gaza war has taken a heavy toll on journalists since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7. Israel declared war by launching strikes on the Gaza Strip.

A total of 37 journalists and media workers have been confirmed dead – 32 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese.

Eight journalists were reported injured, three were reported missing, and another eight were reported arrested, amidst numerous incidents of assaults, threats, cyber-attacks, censorship, and killings of family members.

The war led to the deadliest month for journalists since data gathering began in 1992.

Journalists reported dead in the Israel-Hamas war:

