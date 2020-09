A look at the three Bills introduced to Parliament set to help fight Gender-Based Violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week introduced three Bills to Parliament intended to help fight Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in South Africa.

In his weekly open letter to the public, Ramaphosa outlined how the Bills will see amendments made to Bills relating to sexual offenses, domestic violence, and conditions around bail and parole for GBV suspects.

Read the full letter: From The Desk of the President

Infographic: Matiba Sibanyoni.