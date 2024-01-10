INFOGRAPHIC | Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke profile

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke will sit alongside other judges on the International Court of Justice to preside over South Africa’s case against Israel.

South Africa filed the lawsuit in December, accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza conflict and seeking to stop the military actions.

Moseneke, recognized for his significant contributions to legal and justice administration in democratic South Africa, has been a key figure in ensuring fair and impartial justice in our emerging democracy.

Below is an infographic of former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke’s profile:

