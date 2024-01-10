sabc-plus-logo

INFOGRAPHIC | Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke profile

Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.
  • The department says the outcomes of the Life Esidimeni Arbitration, led by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, ordered the government to pay out 134 claims, which have been fully complied with.
  Image Credits :
  • SABC News Moseneke
Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke will sit alongside other judges on the International Court of Justice to preside over South Africa’s case against Israel.

South Africa filed the lawsuit in December, accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza conflict and seeking to stop the military actions.

Moseneke, recognized for his significant contributions to legal and justice administration in democratic South Africa, has been a key figure in ensuring fair and impartial justice in our emerging democracy.

Below is an infographic of former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke’s profile:

