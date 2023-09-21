Food security is when people have adequate access to food that is sufficient, safe and nutritious to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

Food security has been a major concern in many regions of the world, including South Africa. International and national law both recognise the right to food. Sections 26 and 27 of the 1996 South African Constitution established the right to sufficient food. According to the constitution, every South African citizen has the right to enough food and water, as well as social security.

BELOW: Infographic explaining food security and statistics from 2021

<br />

The state of food security in SA by SABC Digital News