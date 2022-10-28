In September 2022, CoGTA Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma revealed to Parliament that the country is currently grappling with six royal succession disputes.

The minister was responding to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, who wanted to know the number of disputes and what CoGTA was doing to speedily resolve them among other disputes.

Dlamini-Zuma listed the ongoing one within the Zulu monarchy where Prince Simakade, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, is challenging the ascension to the throne of his half-brother, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

