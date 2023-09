Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced on Thursday that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repurchase rate at 8.25%.

The Bank expresses concerns about inflation risks due to load-shedding and logistical challenges affecting business costs, alongside ongoing uncertainty regarding food and fuel prices.

The following graphic illustrates the changes in the repo rate since 2022:





REPO RATE by SABC Digital News