The BRICS 15th Summit is set to commence tomorrow (22-24 August 2023) at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The Summit will be attended by leaders from Brazil, India, China, and South Africa; Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend virtually due to the warrant of arrest issued against him.

The theme for the 15th BRICS Summit will focus on “Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.”

BELOW: Infographic explaining everything that one needs to know about BRICS.

<br />

BRICS Infographic by SABC Digital News