Stage 2 restriction sees a reduction of 30% of the water supply for Rand Water. The Johannesburg and Ekhurhuleni municipalities implement their own requirement to cut down on the usage of water and the implementation will occur across five major systems namely: Eikenhof, Palmiet, Mapleton, Zwartkojes, and VVS which is Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, and Sasolburg.

While other areas are being monitored, some are affected by the stage 2 restriction.

See areas that are affected below:

WATER RESTRICTION IN GAUTENG by SABC Digital News