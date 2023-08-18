Ever wondered why your internet connection is quite slow lately? Well, the answer to that is the West Africa Cable System (WACS) and South Atlantic Telecommunications Cable 3 (SAT 3) experienced breaks impacting connectivity to South Africa on the 6th of August.

These two cables are vital for network operators in South Africa and are part of several west coast cables that connect South Africa to the rest of the African Continent and Europe.

BELOW: Infographic explaining all you need to know about how the cable breaks and their impact.

<br />

UNDERSEA INTERNET CABLE BREAKS by SABC Digital News